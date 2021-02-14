Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $151.29 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,156 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of L3Harris Technologies worth $151,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average of $181.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.