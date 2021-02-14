Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $174.08 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288,950 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group makes up 2.2% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Marvell Technology Group worth $174,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

