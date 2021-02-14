Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $178.81 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises about 2.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of PerkinElmer worth $178,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.80. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

