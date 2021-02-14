Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $258.22 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Humana worth $258,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Argus increased their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

NYSE HUM opened at $380.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.69 and its 200 day moving average is $409.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

