Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $57.37 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $57,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 74,299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.