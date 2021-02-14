Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $59.87 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,050 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Dover worth $59,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

