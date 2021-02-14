Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $70.73 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,050 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Hubbell worth $70,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 1,786.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 248,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $165.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.