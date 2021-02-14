Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $92.55 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Citrix Systems worth $92,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,243 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3,353.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Insiders have sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

