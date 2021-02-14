Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,438,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 190,170 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of SLM worth $67,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

SLM opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. SLM Co. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.