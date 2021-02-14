Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,760 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $42,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $9,292,515. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $249.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $268.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

