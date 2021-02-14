Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $35.58 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 889,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,580,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $59.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

