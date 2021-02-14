Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 635,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,680,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Oshkosh at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 684.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 26,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,680 shares of company stock worth $3,255,524 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

