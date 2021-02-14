Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 771,575 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 771,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,074,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of CMS Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

