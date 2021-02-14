Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $128,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.