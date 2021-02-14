Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of SBA Communications worth $88,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,748,000 after purchasing an additional 98,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.56.

Shares of SBAC opened at $263.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,759.48 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

