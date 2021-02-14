Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 608,147 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Agilent Technologies worth $106,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after buying an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 84,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

