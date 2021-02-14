Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 141,576 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $110,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $225,818,000 after purchasing an additional 779,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.