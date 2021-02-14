Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 692,012 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Avery Dennison worth $40,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.48. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $177.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

