Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 112,200 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112,200 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $60,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

