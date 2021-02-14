Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 17,010 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up about 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.21% of AptarGroup worth $107,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $144.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

