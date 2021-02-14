Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 22,897 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of Dolby Laboratories worth $125,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,732,000 after buying an additional 126,781 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 676,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after buying an additional 206,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 601,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,047,279.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,237 shares of company stock worth $28,963,509 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLB opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

