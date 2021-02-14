Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 469,846 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,846 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $51,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

