Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 545,113 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545,113 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Emerson Electric worth $83,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.33 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

