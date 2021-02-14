Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 5,918 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of First Hawaiian worth $36,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 169.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,262 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,571,000 after buying an additional 2,172,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,672,000 after buying an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 1,014,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $20,862,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

