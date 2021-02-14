Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 978,218 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978,218 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 3.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Capital One Financial worth $283,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $118.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

