Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $115.19 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 842,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,185,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $70,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $148.32 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

