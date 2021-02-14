Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $44.16 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 297,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,163,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

VMC opened at $164.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

