Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,201 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 2.34% of Energizer worth $67,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,019,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,864 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Energizer by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Energizer by 25.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

ENR stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

