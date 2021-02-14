Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after buying an additional 1,422,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after buying an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 813,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,152.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.