Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,921 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up about 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cerner worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 50.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $223,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

