CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CESDF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 143,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.