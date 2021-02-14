Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $30.28 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $30.28 or 0.00064363 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion and approximately $4.91 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.08 or 0.00909885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049653 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.46 or 0.05036322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

