ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $6.49 on Top Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $6.49 or 0.00013369 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $50.14 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00271495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00085900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00089798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00098818 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00185256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.68 or 0.89309320 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

