Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,222,600 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the January 14th total of 1,886,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of CWBHF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 783,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its ecommerce website, third party ecommerce websites, as well as distributors, and various brick and mortar retailers.

