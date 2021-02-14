Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Charter Communications worth $379,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $335,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,006,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $613.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.19. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.