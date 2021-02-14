ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Cap of $896,862.57

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 139.5% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $896,862.57 and $339,428.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00280772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00091283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00078987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00097675 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00185306 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

