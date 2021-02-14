Check Capital Management Inc. CA Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

