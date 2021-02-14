Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Chemed worth $23,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $509.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.69. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

