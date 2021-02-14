Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 1,060 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after buying an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dover by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after buying an additional 207,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $122.73 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average is $116.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

