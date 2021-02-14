Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 858 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $200.98 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average of $200.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

