Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

NYSE BABA opened at $267.85 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

