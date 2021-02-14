Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 80,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

