Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 35.3% in January

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. 6,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,399. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

