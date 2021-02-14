Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.18). Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 966.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

CHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 1,994,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 796,222 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,920,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 208,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

