Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $97.22 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00006287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chimpion has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00979976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00051040 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05173196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

