China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Update

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,216,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 14th total of 7,267,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 430.2 days.

CMLLF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

