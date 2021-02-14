China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Update

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,216,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 14th total of 7,267,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 430.2 days.
CMLLF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.39.
About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems
Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Maple Leaf Educational Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.