China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Down 41.5% in January

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 14th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of China Pharma stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 1,467,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.75% and a negative return on equity of 240.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.74% of China Pharma worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

