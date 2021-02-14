China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the January 14th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZNH traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.65. 19,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

