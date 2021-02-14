Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Cap of $23.72 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $23.72 million and $14.55 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00066146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00927872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049317 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.76 or 0.04947163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

