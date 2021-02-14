Chrono.tech Trading 15% Higher This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00007814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $73,386.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00064669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00890979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.33 or 0.04872660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00023629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

